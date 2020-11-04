Clare Crawley Is Feeling "Really Down" Amid Bachelorette Backlash, Says DeAnna Pappas

Related : Clare Crawley and Yosef's Epic Blowup on "Bachelorette"

If you couldn't tell from, well, the show, Clare Crawley is not having a great time as the Bachelorette. A sentiment even friend and former rose distributor DeAnna Pappas agrees with.

DeAnna, who was the Bachelorette in 2008 and guest starred on Clare's season to give her some advice, appeared on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' iHeart radio podcast Almost Famous on Nov. 2, where she discussed some of the drama going down with The Bachelorette. To recap, this season Clare seems to be clicking with only one guy, Dale Moss (and, uh, fighting with a few other contestants). E! confirmed that Clare will exit the season early in order to ride off into the sunset with the former Party City model. Tayshia Adams is set to join the season midway through as the new lead, shaking things up in a way Bachelor Nation has never seen before.

Unfortunately, the unconventional nature of Clare's season means the 39-year-old is getting more backlash than typical for a Bachelorette. When the podcast hosts asked DeAnna how Clare is managing, DeAnna admitted that it hasn't been easy for Clare to deal with the haters.