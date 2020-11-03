Gayle King Documents Her Weight Loss Journey Ahead of Election Night Coverage

Gayle King is updating fans on her health journey.
Less than two weeks after opening up about her "weight struggle," the CBS This Morning co-host took to social media on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and revealed where she stands.
"Update! Just completed 5 day soup fast & the results are in!" she wrote on Instagram while stepping onto a scale. "Trying to get into mustard yellow dress for Elex night coverage TONITE ..praying to sweet black baby Jesus it now fits, that you VOTE, & that there is PEACE."
According to the scale, Gayle lost seven pounds. And while the journalist deserves credit for her openness, the 65-year-old had one request for her followers.
"Ps plz withhold all negative comments about my jacked up feet," she wrote. "I'm well aware they are a hot mess but not yet comfortable in a covid environment going to nail salon... bigger issues to worry about."
"CRISIS!" she wrote. "The weight struggle is real! Fatter than I've been in long time .. & scared to get a pedicure (big sigh) swipe left for the way we were ...ideal weight says Dr is 163... not happening anytime soon .. blaming corona quarantine & Halloween candy corns I just bought ! Make it stop!"
The honest post caused many famous friends to send their support. Maria Shriver admitted that she can't stop eating chips while Andy Cohen commented ice cream is his favorite. "A. You have pretty feet," the Watch What Happens Live host shared. "B. I'm in the same boat."
So will Gayle be wearing her mustard yellow dress on election night? Viewers will have to tune in and find out.
Ultimately, the broadcast journalist has encouraged viewers to vote and have their voices heard for Decision 2020. "Gentle reminder VOTE!" Gayle wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "The lines are long but worth the wait."