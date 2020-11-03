Bravo's Family Karma Pauses Filming After Person Tests Positive for COVID-19

Production on pause.
E! News has learned that season two of Bravo's Family Karma has halted filming as someone who is a part of production has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our source, production will be paused for two weeks, which is the standard safety protocol.
An unnamed person tested positive for the coronavirus amid the show's usual safety protocols. We've been told that production stopped immediately and contract tracing was done.
Family Karma follows the lives of several Indian American families in Miami, Florida. The cast includes Shaan Patel, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani and Amrit Kapai.
This news comes after Bravo began production again this summer on several of their docu-series, including Southern Charm, The Real Housewives of Orange County and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
In fact, RHOC's season 15 will feature Shannon Beador's battle with coronavirus. As the Bravo personality revealed on Instagram in July 2020, she and her three girls, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, tested positive for COVID-19.
Alongside a family portrait, the Bravo star wrote "This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4. The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms)."
She continued, "A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected."
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen also battled the virus back in March 2020.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote alongside a selfie of himself in bed.
He added, "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."
Family Karma isn't the first production to be paused due to a positive coronavirus test. Upcoming blockbuster films The Batman and Jurassic World: Dominion were required to halt filming because of positive COVID-19 tests.
Director of the dinosaur epic Colin Trevorrow tweeted in October that a "few" members of the team tested positive for the coronavirus. While they all "tested negative shortly after," the filmmaker explained that "due to our safety protocols we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."
As for The Batman, production was put on pause after leading man Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.
(E!, Bravo and Universal are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)