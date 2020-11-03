20 Kick-Ass Secrets About Charlie's Angels Revealed

1. While filming Never Been Kissed, Drew Barrymore's best friend and producing partner Nancy Juvonen told her Sony Pictures was looking to reboot Charlie's Angels, so the pair decided to ask for a meeting.

"All they really had at that point was a concept, so we told them what we would want to do, how we would want to cast it, how we see the world, handpicked the director, on and on and on, and we got to make the movie," Barrymore told Elle. "And it was just the most fun thing in the world."

For her pitch, she revealed she took an unusual approach.

"I put together a reel of films, like smashed up and I had to do it VCR-to-VCR so I hooked up two VCRs together and again, I'm a girl and I'm a Pisces, this is just a disaster, it was like cords everywhere," she explained. "[But] I pulled about 200 different films [from my personal library] that I thought had scenes in them that…could show the studio what kind of tone I saw for this film."

2. One of Barrymore's main stipulations? Banning the Angels from using guns.