Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Watch Leslie Odom Jr. Encourage Voters with This Touching Hamilton Ballad

Leslie Odom Jr. borrowed Hamilton’s song “Wait for It” to inspire Americans amid Election Day 2020. Keep scrolling to see the touching video montage.

By Mona Thomas 03 Nov, 2020 7:40 PMTags
PoliticsCelebrities2020 Election
Related: Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

History has its eyes on you. 

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. turned the power ballad "Wait for It" from the Broadway musical into a rallying cry for voters. 

On Nov. 2, Leslie—who played Senator Aaron Burr in the award-winning show—joined forces with political platform RepresentUs in a nearly two-minute video montage to explain to Americans why their votes are worth the wait. 

"Look, this is pretty clear. Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard. In this historic election, millions of you have mailed in your ballots or dropped them off. And all of us deserve to be counted," the Tony winner said, as videos of Americans holding up handmade signs stating "Wait For it" played. "These are votes from our grandparents staying safe from COVID, our overseas military sending in their ballots by mail, our neighbors, our friends, nurses, teachers, firefighters."

The 39-year-old singer continued, "This is actually simple. Voting is one of our fundamental rights and counting voting is a foundation of democracy. It may take time, but your vote is worth waiting for. And I'm willing to wait for it."

photos
Stars Share Why They're Voting

Leslie isn't the only singer using their music to shine a light on the importance of voting. It was just last week, on Oct. 30, Keke Palmer released a music video for the fun voting anthem "Actually Vote" that included cameos from Bella Thorne, Ilana Glazer, Julianne Moore and Julia Louis-Dreyus.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unveil Couples Halloween Costumes

2

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

3

John Oliver Nearly Cried During His First Time Voting in America

It's all hands on deck to spread the awareness and for every American to not throw away their shot. 

See what other celebs are sharing on why they're voting HERE.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unveil Couples Halloween Costumes

2

Kris Jenner Sounds Off on the Hologram Kanye West Gifted Kim K.

3

John Oliver Nearly Cried During His First Time Voting in America

4

See Kendall Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & More

5

Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Claims She Unfollowed Celebrities