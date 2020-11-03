Katy Perry Put Her Transforming Talent to Good Use With an "I Voted" Sticker Costume

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

If you had any doubts, Katy Perry found the perfect outfit to let you know that she voted in the 2020 presidential election.

The Smile singer, who recently welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, may be in the throes of new motherhood, but that didn't stop her from debuting another larger-than-life transformation. Ahead of Election Day, she shared a video of herself on Nov. 2 walking around with a life-size "I Voted" sticker on her head. Fortunately, there was a cutout for fans to see Perry's face—albeit covered with a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic—as she stood at an intersection hyping up drivers in their cars.

With the video set to her new track, "Not the End of the World," Perry quoted the lyrics in the post's caption. "It's not the end of the world No, not the end of the world Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire Don't lose hope."

She closed her message by encouraging everyone to vote and to spread the word. "TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY!" she added. "Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW #BRINGAFRIEND #BRINGASNACK #TAKEYOURBIKE #buthonkifyoualreadyvoted."