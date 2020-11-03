Selena Gomez Shares an Inspiring Message Amid Election Day 2020

Related : Election 2020: Lady Gaga, Lizzo & More Rock the Vote

Selena Gomez is using her platform to give fans one last push to the ballot boxes.

On Nov. 3, the singer took to her Instagram Story in one final attempt to urge everyone to physically get to the polls.

"I know that many of you have voted, and I'm so proud and I am so happy that you did, but there is plenty of people that haven't and I don't think they plan to," the 28-year-old began. "So please don't use mail-in ballot. Please vote in person at this point if you can, especially in my hometown like Texas and Pennsylvania and Florida. Your voice matters."

The pop star continued, "So many people think that it doesn't matter, but other elections have been this close before so you have to understand that your voice does matter and it's so important." Selena ended her Instagram Stories by thanking her fans for listening emphasizing everyone to "please, please vote in person.