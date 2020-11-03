Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Kendall Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & More

By Allison Crist 03 Nov, 2020
Kim KardashianBirthdaysKris JennerKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebrities
Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning 25 today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and her friends and family members have already begun taking to social media to extend birthday wishes. 

Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, kicked off the celebrations with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared both old and recent photos of her and Kendall, in addition to ones featuring a young Kendall with her partner in crime, sis Kylie Jenner.

"Happy Birthday Kenny!!!!" the momager captioned the post. "My beautiful girl inside and out... you are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day."

Kris continued, "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood and loving all of us unconditionally... I thank God for you each day and I'm beyond humbled He chose me to be your Mommy... you are my everything."

She closed out the sweet post by describing Kendall as "the most amazing daughter, friend, sister, auntie and travel buddy," adding, "I love you so very much my Angel girl. Mommy xoxo."

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

Kim Kardashian also wished Kendall, who she referred to as "baby Kenny," a happy birthday on Instagram. She paired a sincere and celebratory message with a photo of her at 16 holding Kendall, who wasn't even a year old yet!

"I can't believe you're 25 years old now," Kim wrote alongside the throwback pic. "I always couldn't wait to see what you would grow up to be like! LOL you were always my baby Kenny doll!"

"I'm so happy all of our siblings found each other in this lifetime!" Kim added. "Happy Birthday to the coolest and prettiest girl I know!"

The KKW Beauty mogul continued to show Kendall the love in her Instagram Stories, posting everything from awkward photos of Kendall in 2006 to selfies of the two of them hilariously captioned, "Pregnant and posing with a supermodel FML."

Even better, Kim shared a behind-the-scenes video of a teenage Kendall messing around at one of the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card photoshoots.

Throughout the video, Rob Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian can also be seen!

The birthday wishes for Kendall are sure to continue rolling in throughout the day, though the model already had a big celebration this past weekend. 

A source told E! News she rang in 25 on Halloween night at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., with celebrities such as Justin BieberHailey BieberSofia RichieWinnie HarlowSaweetieJaden SmithThe WeekndDevin Booker and many others.

Go inside the birthday bash by scrolling through the gallery below!

Get more of Kendall by watching past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Recreate Their Childhood Halloween Costumes
Kendall Jenner

Pamela Anderson is that you?! "'don't call me babe' happy halloween! GO VOTE," Kendall captions her social media post. She dresses up as the Barb Wire star for Halloween and her birthday celebration.

Scott Disick, The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner

The Weeknd looks unrecognizable in his Nutty Professor costume. He poses with the Flip It Like Disick star.

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner

Dynamic duo. The birthday girl snaps a photo with Kim. Plus, a source tells E! News Kendall's celebration featured custom cocktails that were Halloween-themed. There was even "a special tequila drink" for Kendall.

Kylie Jenner

"King Cobra," Kylie writes on Instagram, as she gets ready to make a grand entrance at her sister's bash.

Kendall Jenner

Make a wish! A huge Hansen's cake was brought out for Kendall and everyone sang happy birthday, a source shares. "Sliders, chicken skewers, french fries and chocolate chip cookies were brought out."

Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith

The "Intentions" singer sits down with Jaden Smith and a mutual friend at the Saturday night party.

Scott Disick & The Weeknd

Because these lewks are just too good to not share once more.

Kendall Jenner

A sci-fi fantasy! "OMG U WIN Halloween," Kim comments Kendall's Barb Wire-inspired costume on Instagram. In fact, the KKW Beauty founder previously dressed as the '90s icon, so the compliment makes it even more special.

Kendall Jenner

Pre-party selfies! However, during the festive party, Kendall and her guests didn't need to solely rely on taking pics on their phones. An insider reveals the celebration included the famous Kardashian photo booth.

Winnie Harlow

Channeling the iconic Bride of Frankenstein, Winnie wins Kendall's Halloween-themed party with her costume.

Kylie Jenner & Saweetie

Name a more iconic duo... we'll wait.

Kendall Jenner

According to a second insider, Mindy Weiss planned the supermodel's unforgettable bash.

