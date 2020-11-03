See Kendall Jenner's Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian & More

Related : Kendall Jenner's Most Iconic Runway Moments

Happy birthday, Kendall Jenner!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is turning 25 today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and her friends and family members have already begun taking to social media to extend birthday wishes.

Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, kicked off the celebrations with a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared both old and recent photos of her and Kendall, in addition to ones featuring a young Kendall with her partner in crime, sis Kylie Jenner.

"Happy Birthday Kenny!!!!" the momager captioned the post. "My beautiful girl inside and out... you are such an amazing light in the world and you teach me so much about life each and every day."

Kris continued, "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood and loving all of us unconditionally... I thank God for you each day and I'm beyond humbled He chose me to be your Mommy... you are my everything."

She closed out the sweet post by describing Kendall as "the most amazing daughter, friend, sister, auntie and travel buddy," adding, "I love you so very much my Angel girl. Mommy xoxo."