A Madonna Impersonator Needs Help Looking Young 'Til the End of Time on Dr. 90210

By Allison Crist 03 Nov, 2020 4:00 AM
Tonight's all-new Dr. 90210 showed a different side of Dr. Cat Begovic!

As she put it, "I'm a plastic surgeon, but a lot of times, I'm also a patient." 

During the episode, the Beverly Hills doc paid a visit to her dermatologist, Dr. Tanya Kormelli, who she actually went to medical school with.

"We're not only doctor-patient with each other, but also, we're colleagues because there's such a huge overlap between plastic surgery and dermatology," Dr. Cat explained. "And we have worked together on so many patients."

While getting a laser treatment, Dr. Cat revealed that she just recently referred a patient named Holly—who wanted to get rid of the wrinkles and fine lines on her face—to Dr. Tanya: "She was thinking of a facelift, necklift thing but she doesn't have that much skin. I don't think she's a good surgical candidate."

More specifically, Dr. Cat thought that Dr. Tanya could give Holly the results she wanted, but with a much less invasive procedure than a facelift.  

When viewers were introduced to Holly, it became clear why she wanted to get rid of her wrinkles: her job depended on it!

"I'm a Marilyn Monroe impersonator, a Madonna impersonator. My job is to look like women who are in the prime of their careers," Holly explained. "They're trapped in time, but I am not!"

"I'm not really ready to move on and start impersonating the Golden Girls—that's my worst nightmare," she added. 

This is where Dr. Tanya comes in!

E!

She suggested a nonsurgical facelift, also known as a "thread lift." 

"We all lose bone along our cheekbone and in the central part of the face, and everything falls down and in," Dr. Tanya told the Dr. 90210 cameras. "Because there is a little bit of laxity...why don't we use threads to do a little bit of lifting in the forehead where her brow has fallen and in the mid-cheek area where her cheek has fallen?"

The threads—which, as the derm clarified, are "not the kind you sew your clothes with"—add volume and tighten up loose skin, producing "immediate results."

Even better, the threads help build collagen as they dissolve: "So your skin is actually rejuvenating while they're dissolving," Dr. Tanya pointed out.

Holly wound up undergoing the procedure the same day she met Dr. Tanya, and she was in and out of the examination chair in no time. 

"I look and feel like a million bucks, which is a good thing since it's a material world after all," Holly quipped while showing off her transformation. "There are no lines on my forehead and my eyes are more open and bright."

Even better, the procedure required little to no recovery period.

"I'm so glad Dr. Cat saved me from getting a full facelift," Holly added.

Dr. Tanya signed off equally thrilled, explaining in a confessional, "What I think is amazing about where medicine is going is to be able to offer alternatives. So we have surgery, but we also have all these nonsurgical technologies that rehabilitate, restore, rebuild and rejuvenate our bodies. And I love being at the forefront of that." 

Check out Holly's transformation below, in addition to other Dr. 90210 before and afters!

A Quick Fix

Holly, a professional Marilyn Monroe and Madonna impersonater, wanted to get rid of the wrinkles and fine lines on her face. However, when she inquired about a facelift during an appointment with Dr. Cat Begovic, the plastic surgeon explained that she might be better suited with a less invasive procedure. 

Dr. Cat then referred Holly to her friend and colleague Dr. Tanya Kormelli, a dermatologist who was able to perform a non-surgical facelift and leave Holly feeling 20 years younger!

E!
Sexy After Seven Kids

A mom to seven children and wife to a military husband that was deployed, Roxanna had hardly any time for herself. So right before her husband was set to return, she wanted to undergo a mommy makeover courtesy of Dr. Kelly Killeen.

The procedure focused on Roxanna's breasts and tummy, and by the time she returned for her follow-up appointment, she admitted her "confidence is through the roof now." 

E!
Back to Two Boobs

Since age 14, Yolanda had been dealing with a lump under her arm that actually turned out to be a third breast. For years, she'd "tuck it" or "hide it like a clutch," as she told Dr. Suzanne Quardt, but now, she was ready to get it removed. 

And the procedure did exactly that! 

"Look at those girls, girl!" Dr. Q exclaimed at Yolanda's follow-up appointment. 

A Second Transformation

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and Dr. Cat Begovic was able to get her a second transformation by performing a tummy tuck that removed most of her excess skin. The procedure gave Brooke the confidence she needed to continue her career as a plus-size model. 

"I've been through so much in my life and I was always so insecure but after getting rid of the skin, I just finally feel like me," she expressed. "Before, my stomach was loose, it was dragging me down...and now it's tight, I can see my beautiful curves for what they're supposed to look like and it's given me the most self-esteem I've ever had."

E!
Elliott's Ears

Elliott's earlobes had become so stretched out over the years that by the time he paid Dr. Michelle Lee a visit, they were split in half!

"I see a lot of patients who stretch out their earlobes," the plastic surgeon said. "But on a scale of 1 to 10, in terms of earlobe issues, Elliot is like an 11."

His situation made for a difficult procedure, but it all paid off in the end. 

Take it from Elliott: "Before my ears were droopy and embarrassing and people stared at me all the time. Now, I'm stoked about my ears. They're not slapping my neck anymore. Having them in one piece again, people don't look at me strange, point at me in grocery lines...it reminds me of having ears like I did when I was a kid."

E!
No More Sagging Skin

Terrence's weight loss journey brought him to Dr. Suzanne Quardt, who was ready and willing to perform a breast reduction surgery even though she knew there would be challenges. 

As the plastic surgeon put it, "The male breast reduction surgery that I'm going to do is a very risky procedure in and of itself, but there are some added complications because of the liposuction and tissue I need to remove from the sides of his chest."

Dr. Q's instincts turned out to be right, and after Terrence's initial procedure, he had to undergo an additional surgery to reconstruct one of his nipples.

However, in the end, Terrence couldn't have been happier with Dr. Q's work!

E!
So Long, Sunken Chest!

Jessica, who had a birth defect that left her with a sunken chest, sought out Dr. Kelly Killeen's help, and together, they devised a plan that involved breast implants and filling in the sunken areas with fat. 

The procedure was a success, and Jessica was visibly emotional throughout her follow-up appointment.

In a confessional, she noted that Dr. Kelly had given her "confidence [and] a new perspective on life."

"I feel like it's a whole new chapter to my story and I couldn't thank her enough," Jessica added.

E!
Fresh Facelift

Eager to get back in the dating game and regain her confidence, Barbara turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a facelift. As she put it, "Every morning I get up and I'm wrestling with that bitch gravity...and every day, she's f--king winning!" 

Thankfully, Dr. Lee put an end to the fight and delivered a natural-looking facelift that left Barbara feeling ready to conquer the world.

E!
Mommy Makeover

Going in to her consultation with Dr. Cat Begovic, Ashley had two things on her mind: a BBL and a procedure that would get rid of what she thought was "a lot of fat" on her abdomen. Essentially, now that she was "done with the baby making process," Ashley was ready for a new and improved body. 

However, as Dr. Cat quickly pointed out, she didn't have that much fat at all—"only like 2 centimeters or so."

The rest was skin! 

This led Dr. Cat to recommend a tummy tuck, and lucky for Ashley, she loved the results of the procedure and her BBL: "I feel like a sexy mom!" 

E!
Giant Growth

For six years, Blake had a lump growing on his face.

In fact, during a consultation with Dr. Suzanne Quardt, the plastic surgeon dubbed the lump the "biggest mass" she's ever seen. Thankfully, Dr. Q was able to remove the lump, which turned out to be a cyst, with minimal scarring.

E!
Double Mastectomy

New patient Katie turned to Dr. Kelly Killeen after she learned she was BRCA2 positive.

Since being BRCA2 positive meant Katie had a higher risk of developing breast cancer, she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. However, she had concerns that she'd end up "disfigured."

Thus, Dr. Kelly recommended that Katie have reconstructive surgery after the double mastectomy. Although this was a major undertaking, Katie agreed to the surgery in order to potentially save her life.

"I feel really good now," Katie said on her recovery. "I was in pain, but nothing I didn't expect...I'm basically back to my life."

E!
Gummy Smile

Dr. Michelle Lee gave Mikki her smile back.

On Dr. 90210, the Arizona resident hoped the plastic surgeon could fix her gummy smile as it was causing her social anxiety. She explained, "It's just a lot of gum. Normally, I have pretty full lips, but right when I smile that top lip is gone."

Dr. Michelle's solution? Botox to control Mikki's strong upper lip and filler to cover some of her gums.

E!
New Nose

In order to help her modeling career, transgender new patient Arisce turned to Dr. Michelle Lee for a nose job.

"I'd like to be considered for all female roles, not just trans ones," she explained. "My nose is just too big and wide and not like, feminine."

During her consultation, Dr. Michelle suggested Botox to help give an oval shape to Arisce's face. Later on, Arisce went under the knife to get the nose of her dreams.

Three months after surgery, Arisce felt confident and beautiful, noting: "Before my nose was wider, less refined and less feminine. Now, my nose is streamlined, I have a tip finally and it's much more feminine."

E!
Massive Mounds

What a transformation.

During the premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.

"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted in a confessional. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."

In order to cure Carlena's back pain, Dr. Kelly suggested a breast reduction, including the removal of over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue.

"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."

