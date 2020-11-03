A Madonna Impersonator Needs Help Looking Young 'Til the End of Time on Dr. 90210

Related : The "Excess Skin Song" Is a Hit! Hear it!

Tonight's all-new Dr. 90210 showed a different side of Dr. Cat Begovic!

As she put it, "I'm a plastic surgeon, but a lot of times, I'm also a patient."

During the episode, the Beverly Hills doc paid a visit to her dermatologist, Dr. Tanya Kormelli, who she actually went to medical school with.

"We're not only doctor-patient with each other, but also, we're colleagues because there's such a huge overlap between plastic surgery and dermatology," Dr. Cat explained. "And we have worked together on so many patients."

While getting a laser treatment, Dr. Cat revealed that she just recently referred a patient named Holly—who wanted to get rid of the wrinkles and fine lines on her face—to Dr. Tanya: "She was thinking of a facelift, necklift thing but she doesn't have that much skin. I don't think she's a good surgical candidate."

More specifically, Dr. Cat thought that Dr. Tanya could give Holly the results she wanted, but with a much less invasive procedure than a facelift.