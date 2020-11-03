Justin Bieber to Perform at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

The 2020 PCAs are bringing you Bieber fever!
Justin Bieber will perform live at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15, E! announced today. The pop superstar will entertain fans across the globe when he hits the stage to belt out multiple hit songs during his highly anticipated performance.
Get excited, Beliebers!
Bieber is the most-nominated male artist at this year's PCAs (he tied Lady Gaga, who is the most-nominated female). He's up for 7 awards, including Male Artist of 2020, Song of 2020 for "Intentions" and "Stuck With U," Album of 2020 for Changes, Music Video of 2020 and Collaboration of 2020 for "Holy" and Social Celebrity of 2020.
Bieber joins an already impressive list of talent slated to appear at the 2020 PCAs. Just last week it was announced that Demi Lovato will host this year's ceremony from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez will accept the Icon of 2020 Award while Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross will be honored with the People's Champion Award and Fashion Icon Award respectively.
Bieber recently released two brand new smash singles, "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, and "Lonely" with benny blanco. "Holy" reached #1 on the Spotify Global Chart, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week and broke his own single-day career best for YouTube views. "Holy" and "Lonely" are now both in the Top 10 globally.
Changes, his fifth studio album, debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. album chart, netting over 1 million in first week global consumption. Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 10-episode YouTube Originals documentary series shattered records as the most viewed premiere ever of a YouTube Original series in its first week. Bieber has now officially become the first artist to cross the threshold of 50 million YouTube subscribers, giving him far-and-away the No. 1 artist channel on YouTube.
Don't miss Bieber's performance at the 2020 PCAs Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on E!