Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Gives Birth! See the First Pics of Her Baby Girl Ava

Hannah Ferrier has expanded her crew.
On Monday, Nov. 2, the former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram and revealed that she had given birth to a daughter, named Ava Grace Roberts, at the end of October. Baby Ava Grace is Hannah and partner Josh's first child together.
"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts," the Chief Stewardess wrote online. "Born on the 26th of October. She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever."
It appears that Ava Grace's birth came right around Hannah and Josh's two-year anniversary.
Last week, the reality TV star penned, "2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can't express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter."
Since announcing her baby girl's arrival, many Bravo stars have offered up their congratulations. Hannah's Below Deck Med co-star Jessica More even called Ava Grace "the most precious lil nugget."
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay commented, "OMG CONGRATS!!!! I can't wait to come visit and have our babies be friends!!!!"
Just last week, Scheana announced she's having a "rainbow baby" after suffering a miscarriage in June.
Other Bravolebrities that have offered up well wishes include Kary Brittingham, Anastasia Surmava, Hannah Berner, Tracy Tutor and Brandi Redmond.
When we spoke with a pregnant Hannah back in August, she told us that her daughter was named at "12-and-a-half weeks."
Although Hannah didn't reveal the name at the time, she did share that she settled on the name after she kept referring to her bump by the moniker.
Per the Below Deck Med OG, Josh was the one who pointed out that she was "always referring to her as that name in front of people."
And, from what Hannah dished to us at the time, little Ava Grace already has a killer wardrobe.
"Her wardrobe is insane," she gushed to E! News. "I'm in like, my maternity leggings and a $5 baggy top and she's got like, Burberry and Camilla."
Hannah even joked that she'll have to change her baby "about three times a day so she can get through her wardrobe."
We're on board with that plan.
Congratulations to Hannah and Josh on their bundle of joy.
Binge past episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)