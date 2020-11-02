See How Olivia Colman Reacted to Being Cast as The Crown’s Queen Elizabeth II

Related : "The Crown": Olivia Colman Recalls Being Cast as Queen Elizabeth II

Olivia Colman's at-times icy portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II is just one reason to watch seasons three and four of The Crown on Netflix.

After stepping into the role Claire Foy first took on, Colman's performance earned her an Emmy nomination plus a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama. Now, fans are pumped to watch her return to the show for season four, in which she's expected to have a political showdown with Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher, plus major disagreements with Emma Corrin's Princess Diana.

In an exclusive new clip that teases Sony Home Entertainment's Nov. 3 release of The Crown: The Complete Third Season on Blu-ray and DVD, Colman looks back at the moment she found out she landed the part.

"I was in the car with my family and my agent called me and she was trying to be discreet, I think, so she went around the houses and I didn't know what she was talking about. And then went, The Crown!" Colman says. "And I was very uncool and said yes."