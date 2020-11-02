Sophie Turner's Take on Princess Charlotte in Gary Janetti's The Prince Is Royally Perfect

Sophie Turner is gearing up for a big HBO comeback—but it's not to reprise her role as Sansa Stark.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, Family Guy writer-producer Gary Janetti (also Brad Goreski's husband) took to Instagram to confirm that the 24-year-old former Game of Thrones star has been cast as Princess Charlotte in his new animated HBO Max series, The Prince.
According to Variety, Janetti will voice Prince George, which makes sense since the inspiration for the new show comes from his Instagram account, where he pokes fun at the royal family by sharing the sassy and fictional antics of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 6-year-old son. Some of his funniest posts can be found here, here and here.
And Janetti's latest Instagram video offered a tease of what's to come. In it, Prince George gears up for a Halloween party before welcoming his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
"Hey guys it's me again, Prince George. Getting ready for a Halloween party downstairs. Rapid testing," he says. "Charlotte, Louis, and I are going as the three little pigs. So cute, right?" Soon after, George's plan to wear matching costumes gets torn up when Charlotte arrives as The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy and Louis shows up as a vampire. He adds, "Unbelievable, f--king 2020!" It's a silly and rather ridiculous look at what Janetti's plans for the series are.
In addition to Turner, the rest of the cast is pretty stacked. Orlando Bloom will voice Prince Harry while Condola Rashad will join as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.
So what will the real royal family have to say about this? Considering they've remained pretty mum around shows like The Crown, we expect HBO to get nothing but the silent treatment.