Thomas Rhett Pens Touching Birthday Tribute To His "Amazing" Daughter Willa Gray

Willa Gray Akin is growing up so fast!

Thomas Rhett Akins and his wife Lauren Akins celebrated their daughter's fifth birthday over the weekend and the proud dad took to Instagram to gush about Willa.

"Ok I'm really sorry for all the posts today but we went straight from Halloween to Willa Grays's 5th birthday," the "Be a Light" singer wrote. "WG you continue to amaze me with your heart, your kindness, your selflessness, and your hilariousness. You make me such a better human being, and I'm inspired by you every single day. You may be 5 but you already act like your 15."

He continued, "You are the MOST amazing big sister that AJ and Lennon could ask for. I can't wait to watch you grow and be there with you every step of the way. To my beautiful baby girl, happy birthday sweet pea."

In May 2017, as fans may recall, the couple officially adopted Willa from Uganda at 18 months old, after a year-long process. Thomas Rhett and Lauren spoke to People at the time about the rewarding experience.