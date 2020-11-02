Megan Fox Slams Ex Brian Austin Green for Sharing Photo With Son

Related : Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post Amid Megan Fox Split Rumors

Megan Fox accused ex Brian Austin Green of "using" their kids to "posture via Instagram" after the actor shared a photo showing him with their youngest son, Journey, celebrating Halloween.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted on Sunday, Nov. 1, a picture of him and their 4-year-old boy wearing costumes at home in Malibu, Calif. Green later deleted the post.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" Fox had commented. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued. "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"