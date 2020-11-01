Sean Connery Battled Dementia Before Death, Wife Says

Sean Connery's wife Micheline Roquebrune said in a rare interview that her husband suffered from dementia before his death.

The legendary Scottish actor, the first to play James Bond in a film, died at age 90 in the Bahamas, his family announced on Saturday, Oct. 31. He had lived there permanently since he largely retired from acting in 2003.

Roquebrune, Connery's wife of 45 years and a 91-year-old French-Moroccan artist, spoke to the Mail on Sunday about her husband's health and his final days in an interview posted online on Sunday, Nov. 1.

"He had dementia and it took its toll on him," she said. "He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

She told the newspaper, "It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."