American Idol Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead at 42

Texas singer Nikki McKibbin, an American Idol season one finalist, has died. She was 42.

Her husband, Craig Sadler, announced on Facebook on Saturday, Oct. 31 that his wife, who also went by Nikki Sadler, had suffered a brain aneurysm on Wednesday, Oct. 28. E! News learned on Sunday morning that Nikki passed away and that funeral arrangements are pending.

A statement was later posted on American Idol's Twitter page. It read, "Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time."

"She would already be gone, but she's an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible," Craig had written on Saturday. "That shouldn't be a surprise to us. Even at the end she is still giving. She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us. There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead."

"The current Covid situation won't allow the huge service that she deserves, but I would like to offer you the opportunity to honor her," he continued. "She will be taken to the OR at 3:00 am Central time to give her final gift that will save the lives of strangers."

He added, "You probably know she practically worshiped Stevie Nicks. Before they begin, they will play 'Landslide' for her one last time. If you are able, you can pause at 3:00 wherever you are and listen to it with her. She will know that you're sharing her farewell. She loved so many of you and I know you loved her too."