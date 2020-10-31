Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kris Jenner Looks Unrecognizable in The Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Costume

Kris Jenner killed it with her 2020 Halloween costume after dressing up as Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas. See her spooky get-up below!

Kris Jenner pulled out all of the stops for Halloween 2020.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to show off her latest look for the spooky holiday. While Kris always goes all out during this time of year, she went above and beyond dressing up as Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

In fact, the momager looked unrecognizable as she donned a black-and-white pinstripe suit, white gloves and silver-studded combat boots. Going the extra mile, the star even dyed her hair white to match her costume and donned skull-like makeup, which, according to her Instagram Stories, she achieved by using Kylie Cosmetics products.

"This is halloween #jackskellington," the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31, and many couldn't help but comment on her memorable post.

Sofia Richie replied with three heart-eyes emojis, "Wow." One fan wrote, "Queen," with another responding, "SNAPPED KRIS."

Scroll through our gallery below to see Kris' Halloween costume and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner get-ups!

Instagram
Kris Jenner

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," the momager captions her Instagram post.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign Disick dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie Jenner and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?"

For Halloween in 2019, Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney Kardashian kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

Cruella de Vil and a pup!

In this 2019 snap, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling.

Kylie Jenner dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall Jenner dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their kids dressed up as eerie insects.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie Jenner made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

Twitter
Victoria's Secret Angel

In 2018, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters impressed by dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

"I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it."

In 2018, Kourtney nailed her Ariana Grande costume.

Instagram
Groovy, Baby!

Oh behave! In 2018, Kendall famously dressed as one of the Fembots from Austin Powers.

Instagram
Pamela Anderson

We did a double take after seeing Kim dressed exactly like Pamela Anderson in 2018.

Instagram
Rawr!

Khloe and True looked beyond adorable as a tiger mom and her cub in 2018.

gregswales.com
She's a Barbie Girl

"Life in plastic, it's fantastic."

Back in 2018, Kylie impressed many with this stunning Barbie costume.

Instagram
All Hail the Queen

As head of the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's no wonder Kris nailed her regal Cleopatra costume in 2018.

Instagram
A Classic

In 2018, Kendall went with a classic witch for her Halloween costume.

Instagram
Her Sun and Stars

At the height of Game of Thrones' popularity, Khloe and Tristan Thompson dressed as Daenerys and Drogo.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Sonny & Cher

Another impressive costume by Kim Kardashian.

For Halloween 2017, Kim channeled her idol Cher while her BFF Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

Instagram
Material Girl & the King of Pop

Back in 2017, Kim and Kourtney were an iconic pair for Halloween as they dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Instagram
Aaliyah

Remembering a legend.

Kim memorably dressed as the late Aaliyah for Halloween in 2017.

Pap Nation / Splash News
It's Xtina

Feeling "Dirrty." In 2016, Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera for Halloween.

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

