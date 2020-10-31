Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Continue to Pack on the PDA During Second Halloween Outing

It seems Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are each other's Halloween treat this year.
The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor was seen packing on the PDA with the social media star yet again this spooky season. This time, the pair was seen holding hands while at a star studded party in Los Angeles. The event's guest list also included Paris Hilton, Chris Hemsworth, Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson.
Stassie wore a long, bright red wig and striped shirt with overalls. Though she may look like a Raggedy Anne Doll from far away, her bloody makeup revealed she's dressed as a female version of killer doll Chucky from the Child's Play franchise.
Noah, meanwhile, did not seem to be wearing a costume at all—though we suppose Stassie could pretend he was attending the party as one of Chucky's soon-to-be victims?!
This isn't the only time Noah and Stassie were seen celebrating Halloween together.
On Oct. 29, the former Fosters star was spotted making out with Stassie at another private Halloween party in L.A.
While Noah once again declined to dress up for the bash, Stassie went in on a Power Rangers group costume with BFF Kylie Jenner and friends Sofia Villarroel, Yris Palmer, Carter Gregory and Victoria Villarroel.
Rumors about Stassie and Noah's relationship heated up earlier in October when gossip claimed the two got married in Las Vegas. Sources denied the marriage rumor to Cosmopolitan.
While Noah and Stassie may not be husband and wife, they clearly enjoy being one another's costume party date.