Sean Connery Dead at Age 90

Hollywood has lost a legend.

Oscar-winning Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first of seven to play James Bond in a movie, has died at age 90. Producers who worked on the hit super spy film series announced the franchise's Twitter page on Sunday, October 30.

"Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90," the post read, using the title the star received in 2000 when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. He received the honor for his contribution to the arts.

"I He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed," the post continued.

James Bond film producer and writer Michael G. Wilson, who worked with Connery on Goldfinger, and fellow longtime 007 producer Barbara Broccoli added in a joint statement, "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery."