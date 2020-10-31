Sean Connery Dead at Age 90

Hollywood has lost a legend.
Oscar-winning Scottish actor Sean Connery, the first of seven to play James Bond in a movie, has died at age 90. Producers who worked on the hit super spy film series announced the franchise's Twitter page on Sunday, October 30.
"Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90," the post read, using the title the star received in 2000 when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. He received the honor for his contribution to the arts.
"I He was the first actor to play James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No in 1962, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed," the post continued.
James Bond film producer and writer Michael G. Wilson, who worked with Connery on Goldfinger, and fellow longtime 007 producer Barbara Broccoli added in a joint statement, "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery."
"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words—'The name's Bond... James Bond'—he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent," they continued. "He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."
Born in Edinburgh in 1930, Connery began his on-screen acting career in the 1950s with mostly TV roles before he made his debut and left audiences shaken, not stirred, as Bond in Dr. No, a film that would make him a global superstar. In 1988, he won an Oscar for his supporting role in The Untouchables.
He also starred in movies such as Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie and the 1974 film Murder on the Orient Express, and later became known for performances in films like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander and its sequel, and The Rock. Connery retired from acting after starring in the 2003 film The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, although he made a few onscreen voice recordings here and there during the next decade.
Connery is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Micheline Roquebrune, his son Jason, stepson Stephane, and a brother.