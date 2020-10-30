Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli Are “Very Distraught” as Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence

Related : Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Full House star Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 for her role in the college admissions scandal, and her daughters are hurting, according to E! News insiders.

Lori pled guilty in May to conspiracy charges stemming from the fraudulent admission of her two children, Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, to the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade and Bella were purported to be athletic recruits for the school's rowing team, when in reality they had never participated in the sport.

In August, Lori was sentenced to two months in a Northern California prison. Lori's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Guannulli, also pled guilty to charges, and will serve five months when his wife returns home in order not to leave their children, who are social media influencers, alone.

"The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off. It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it's still devastating to see their mom go," a source shares. "Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year."