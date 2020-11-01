Karlie KlossScarlett JohanssonPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Huda Beauty's New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Is Anything but Basic

It's the perfect gift this holiday season.

By Carolin Lehmann 01 Nov, 2020 12:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop
E-Comm: New Huda Beauty Palette launches

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Another nude eyeshadow palette? It only takes one look at Huda Beauty's new Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette to know that it's anything but basic. It includes matte, metallic and marble cream shadows, plus even a super unique pearl gloss shade that creates a glossy, light-reflecting glow on the lids. This palette looks flawless on all skin-tones and is available today.

So this holiday season, send nudes by gifting the Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette below.

read
Sephora's Beauty Insider Holiday Savings Event Is Here!

Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

"This palette allows you to tap into all sides of your personality and represents your naughty side while also celebrating the fearlessness and confidence everyone deserves to feel, even in the nude," Huda Kattan says of her new palette.

 

$67
Huda Beauty
$67
Sephora

Up next, see how Jennifer Lopez and more celeb's families celebrate the holidays in Coach. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Lizzo Hilariously Dresses Up as the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence

2

Kim Kardashian Transforms Her House Into a Halloween Spider

3

How JoJo Fletcher Became a Major Bachelorette Success Story

4

And Gossip Girl's No. One Couple Is...

5

Huda Beauty's New Nude Eyeshadow Palette Is Anything but Basic