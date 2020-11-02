7 Must-Have Pieces From Eloquii Elements' Holiday Collection at Walmart

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Eloquii Elements' holiday collection is here to help you usher in the holiday season in style!
Sold at Walmart and Eloquii Elements, the affordable line empowers women sizes 14-28 to feel comfortable and confident in the latest fashion trends. This year, their holiday collection features pieces you will wear on repeat, like their pink twist back sweater and sequin joggers.
Not to mention, every item is $45 or less so you can revamp your winter wardrobe without making too much of a dent in your wallet.
Scroll below to see the best looks from Eloquii Elements' holiday collection!
Square Neck Puff Sleeve Top
A square neckline is flattering on almost any shape! This sparkling number will be sure to make an impression at any holiday soiree or date night.
Sequin Jogger
Pair these statement pants with any blouse or sweater for the ultimate holiday party look.
Printed Bishop Sleeve Easy Dress
Florals for winter? Groundbreaking! This chic dress will help you incorporate some color and fun prints into your winter wardrobe.
Flare Leg Denim
Groovy and flattering, these jeans will hug you in all the right places!
Flock Dot Easy Dress
This dress will be your go-to outfit for Thanksgiving and other holiday gatherings. Pair it with over-the-knee boots and you're ready to go!
Twist Back Sweater
Let's face it, pink is an essential color for every season! This eye-catching sweater will keep you warm and stylish in the colder months.
Tie Front Dress
This flattering dress will take you from work to date night without wasting any time!
