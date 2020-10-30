You'll Never Believe What Anne Hathaway's Son Thinks She Does For a Living

Catching up with Anne Hathaway.
On Friday, Oct. 30's Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with The Witches actress, including plenty of behind-the-scenes details about the HBO Max film. As E! readers surely know, Anne portrays the Grand High Witch in the 2020 The Witches remake, a role made famous by Anjelica Huston.
What you may not have realized is that The Princess Diaries star was pregnant while filming this movie. And, per the Oscar-winner, her pregnancy helped her get into character.
"I have to say the hormonal surges worked to my advantage in this performance," she explained. "Because those were the days where I was like, 'I think she's a little angry at this point. Yeah, I think she needs to scream.'"
According to Anne, her second pregnancy was "completely different" from her first. Anne shares two children with husband Adam Shulman, Jonathan, 4, and Jack, 11 months.
"With my Jonathan, I was such a hobbit," the 37-year-old actress shared. "I laid on the couch and I ate quesadillas and like, drank ice cream. Jack was completely different, with Jack I had a lot more energy."
Speaking of her children, Anne made it clear that her kids will not be seeing her movies until they're older. Specifically, Anne hopes to prevent her children from seeing her "sexy" roles.
Anne added, "You never know how much they're going to care about any of this."
In fact, per Anne, her oldest son believes she's, wait for it, a librarian.
"Right now, my son thinks I'm a librarian and I work at a library," she relayed to Justin. "So, I will let him know at a certain point that…I'm a different kind of storyteller."
For all of this and more, including Anne's real-life inspiration for the Grand High Witch, watch the Daily Pop highlight above.
The Witches is out now on HBO Max.