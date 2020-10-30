See Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's 2020 Halloween Costumes: From Tiger King to the NBA Bubble

Even Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but reminisce about Halloweens of years past.

After all, this year the festivities will look a bit different given that it's, well, 2020. Still, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Live co-hosts and the show's magical team helped (safely) bring their annual TV Halloween bonanza to life once again on Friday, Oct. 30.

As is tradition for daytime talk show, the hosting duo spent the entire episode dressed in an array of costumes, beginning with quarantine's breakout stars: Tiger King's Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. From there, they continued to channel the unique trends of the year, from the hit TV series Schitt's Creek, to their literal spin on the NBA Bubble—all for viewers at home as well as a virtual studio audience who also dressed up in costume.

In between the outfits and themed pre-taped segments, the episode also tugged at our nostalgic heartstrings while playing throwback clips from Halloween shows of years passed.