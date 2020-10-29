Here's Where Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Really Stand After Latest Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to put the friend in friendly exes.
Earlier this week, pop culture fans started freaking out after the pair shared several sweet pictures together from Kim Kardashian's birthday trip.
Before speculating that these two are ready to give their romantic relationship another chance, one source told E! News that it's simply not the case.
"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," the insider exclusively shared with E! News. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever. They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."
The pair is "bonded for life" as they continue to raise Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 5, in Southern California. They also are committed to having a healthy relationship for the sake of their three children.
"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the source added. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."
As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know by now, Scott and Sofia Richie decided to call it quits back in May after nearly three years together. As for Kourtney, she has remained single while expanding Poosh and other businesses.
Between cheeky comments and flirty captions on social media, however, it's hard for fans not to raise some eyebrows and hope that their friendship can turn into something more in the future.
Perhaps it's just another reason to keep up with this special family.
"I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together," Kourtney previously shared on Today back in Feb. 2019. "And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too."