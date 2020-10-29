The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 First Look Is Wilder Than We Could've Imagined

"What happens in the dungeon, stays in the dungeon."

A coy Kandi Burruss utters this very sentence in the dramatic first look for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So, what on Earth is Kandi referring to?

As we see in the just-released footage, Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party takes a wild turn. Donned in lingerie and surrounded by sex toys, the women are seen enjoying a stripper.

After one unidentified voice declares that they "want to turn up for real," another states: "Turn off the cameras and we can actually have fun."

It appears that this wild night has spawned a wild claim as Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom."

Later on, Porsha Williams' friend Tanya Sam tells the RHOA star that someone is "making disparaging comments about [them] involving a stripper."

In response to the accusations, Porsha is seen telling the group, "Wow, I'm over this."