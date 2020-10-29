Chris Harrison Asks “Did You Lie to All of Bachelor Nation?” in a Dramatic Bachelorette Sneak Peek

Related : Chris Harrison on Tayshia's Involvement on "The Bachelorette"

Clare Crawley has a lot of explaining to do.

Three episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette, the 39-year-old star has already broken away from the mold previous leads have followed. As fans know, she went googly-eyed over former NFL athlete Dale Moss the second they locked eyes, and she's been unafraid to clap back at the rude and uncalled for behavior of contestants like Yosef Aborady (for that, we applaud her).

But in an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, which airs Thursday, Nov. 5, Clare's entire reality TV world apparently implodes. The teaser of course plays into the not-so-well-kept secret that Tayshia Adams will swoop in to replace her as Bachelorette. And while a recent teaser actually gave us a glimpse of Tayshia's debut, we've yet to find out the exact circumstances that led to Clare's exit.

In an explosive sneak peek at what's to come, an emotional Clare declares, "I will never apologize for love!" And while the video includes the moment Chris Harrison tells her, "Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette," it also gives a nod to speculation that she and Dale were in communication before filming began.