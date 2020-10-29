Here's the Adorably Bizarre Story of How Harry Styles Ended Up Feeding a Fan's Fish

Related : Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video Is All About Touching

This Harry Styles story is simply...golden.

It's not every day that the 26-year-old British superstar shows up in your house, feeds your fish and leaves you a personal note. In fact, for most fans, that will simply—and sadly—never happen. But, for one unsuspecting teen, that dream became a reality while she wasn't home.

As evidenced by photos that have gone viral on Twitter, 13-year-old Theadora got quite the unforgettable birthday gift after she learned Styles' car had serendipitously broken down on the street where her dad lives.

The performer explained the circumstances in a note he left for her, which read, "Your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon."

As for his final line, prepare to melt: "Treat people with kindness."