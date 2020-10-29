Scarlett Johansson Details the Challenge of Telling Women's Stories in a "Male-Dominated Industry"

Scarlett Johansson was supposed to be the box office queen of the summer. But the box office was closed.

The released of Marvel's Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, was recently delayed a year, to May 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This followed years of anticipation and hope that the actress' Avengers character Natasha Romanoff would ever get her own standalone film in a genre—and film industry overall—dominated by men.

"I don't want to candy-coat anything," Johansson told Marie Claire for its Winter 2020 cover interview, "because it's a challenge in a male-dominated industry to tell a woman's story from the perspective of a female director and focus on the heart of something that is inherently female."

Black Widow, which finished filming in October 2019, marks the first leading role in a Marvel, high-budget studio flick for Johansson, who was the highest-paid actress of 2019 with annual earnings of $56 million, according to Forbes. The movie is also one of the first female-led superhero movies, following the releases in recent years of box office successes of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman.