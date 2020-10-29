Khloe Kardashian Responds to Backlash Over Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Trip

Related : Kim Kardashian's Luxury 40th Birthday Celebration in Tahiti

Amid the heat her sister Kim Kardashian is catching for her luxury birthday getaway, Khloe Kardashian wants her to focus on the "beautiful" experience.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Oct. 29, Khloe addressed the criticism the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is facing after organizing a celebratory trip for upwards of 25 people—per Khloe—at a time when countries are facing renewed lockdowns to halt the spread of the virus.

When asked about the flack Kim is now facing, Khloe told Ellen, "I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town or—I don't really know the extent of it."

"This year is a frustrating year—I get it," she acknowledged. "I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing."