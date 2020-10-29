Becky G's Fight for Equal Pay Is Personal: How She's Paving the Way for the Latinx Community

Courtesy of Los Angeles Dodgers

E! News: Fighting for equal pay goes hand-in-in hand with fighting for other social justice issues. You were vocal about your support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Why was it so important for you to speak up?

BG: "Because that involves our community. It's something very deeply rooted in our culture. There's a lot that we celebrate in our Latin culture, which, of course, makes me proud. We celebrate our music, we celebrate our families, but there's a lot of not-so-pretty things embedded in our culture, like our anti-Blackness. These are conversations that have been very taboo for quite some time and I think that it's very ignorant of us to pretend that Black Latinas don't exist. I grew up in Inglewood, Calif. I'm Mexican-American and very proud of it, but I grew up in a very brown and Black community. That's just what it was, and so to me, those alliances are so important. They say that we are the minorities, but when we come together, we become the majority. And that's what they don't want. It's challenging the system and questioning things that we know don't serve us anymore."

E! News: It's been a year since you released your debut album, Mala Santa. Is there a new album on the way and if so, how will it differ from your first?

BG: "It's crazy to think that was my first album, which was a huge milestone for me. I had been signed since I was 14, so it was a long time coming. I'm glad I waited because I really found myself in my Spanish music, and not because Spanish music is the popular thing to do, it's because I'm really proud of where I come from. I'm really proud of the story that began before I was born. My abuelitos came from Mexico to live and accomplish their version of the American Dream, and I'm just an extension of that."

"And there's definitely another project in the works. I'm actually putting together an all-female project and all of them are Latina. It's gonna be very special and I'm sure some magic is bound to happen. We'll see what comes from it. If it's an album, cool. If it's three albums, even better [laughs]."