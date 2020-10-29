Watch Terry Bradshaw Surprise His Wife Tammy With Lunch Under the Eiffel Tower...in Texas

Related : Terry & Tammy Bradshaw Enjoy Lunch Under Texas Eiffel Tower

It doesn't get much more romantic than a picnic under the Eiffel Tower.

That's exactly what Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy are doing to celebrate their anniversary on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, only they're not exactly in Paris, France.

Like we previously teased, Terry did plan to treat Tammy to a Parisian vacation, but of course, the coronavirus pandemic ruined any chance of that happening this year. So what did the former NFL star do instead? Organize a trip to the much closer Paris, Texas.

Terry surprises Tammy with the excursion in the above sneak peek clip, making sure to keep things positive: "It only took us 20 minutes instead of 20 hours!"

Tammy plays along, pointing to the Texas version of the Eiffel Tower and remarking, "It's not as tall as I thought it would be."

"It's gotta be smaller," Terry says of the replica. "It's the only way we could get the cowboy hat on it."