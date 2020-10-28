Kelly Rowland Reveals How Son Titan Feels About Becoming a Big Brother

Related : Kelly Rowland Talks "Brown Skin Girl" Video With Beyonce

The power of female friendships.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28's Daily Pop, Kelly Rowland caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and discussed everything from her close Hollywood bonds to her pregnancy. In addition to Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, Kelly is proud to call Ciara, Serena Williams and La La Anthony friends.

On the importance of female friendships, especially in Hollywood, Kelly shared, "I think that when it comes to women doing so many different things on their own and being able to support each other and love on each other and be there for each other and encourage each other, you know, outside my unit B and Michelle, I have them and we have each other, and it's just so beautiful."

Later on, Kelly touched on her appearance in BFF Beyoncé's "BROWN SKIN GIRL" music video. Specifically, the Destiny's Child alum revealed what made her smile so bright while filming.

"I think it was more so just love and I think it was so much love above anything," she remarked. "Like, love and admiration and respect and being able to see someone deeply."