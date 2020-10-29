Dua Lipa Wants to Give Fans a "Massive Hug" to Celebrate Her 2020 PCAs Nominations

It's her time to shine!

Dua Lipa is having a very successful year for her music. The singer and fashion trendsetter in her own right is nominated for not one, not two, not three, but FOUR 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this year for her incredible music. She's up for the Female Artist of 2020, the Song of 2020, Album of 2020 and Music Video of 2020.

To celebrate, she's starting by thanking her fans for getting her this far. E! caught up with the singer and asked if she had a special message for those who voted her in for all of the categories.

She shared, "I wanna say thank you so much. I mean, because of you, you're listening to the music and supporting me and being there for me, it's the reason why these nominations are even there and they exist and it feels so nice to be recognized."