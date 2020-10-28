NXIVM Whistleblower Sarah Edmondson Reacts to Keith Raniere Sentencing: "I'm Really Shocked"

Sarah Edmondson is breathing a sigh of relief after learning the man responsible for so much of her life's turmoil will spend the rest of his days behind bars.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, alleged cult leader Keith Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his role in the NXIVM scandal.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Edmondson, a former member of NXIVM who helped bring Raniere and his co-conspirators to justice, "I'm feeling a mixture of relieved, vindicated and safe for the first time in a long time."

Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, Edmondson was unable to attend today's hearing and said she learned of Raniere's fate through a text. "I was hoping for life in prison," she shares. "So I didn't know you could get better than that."

Her initial thoughts on the judge's decision? "Relieved is the number one word on top of my head right now," Edmonson says. "I'm really shocked. I really thought for sure life in prison, so this is just like a big bonus." Prior to the hearing, Edmondson says she was "afraid he was going to find some loophole out of this."