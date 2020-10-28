This Is Us Season 5 Premieres With a Brand New Twist for Randall Pearson

We did not know how much we missed This Is Us until we had it in our arms again.

The drama returned on Tuesday night with a two-hour premiere that had us sobbing into our takeout in a good way, as opposed to all the other ways we've been sobbing into our takeout for the past seven months. Those tears felt good, and that last minute "WTF" felt even better. This is the kind of 2020 twist we can get behind!

Basically, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) spent the entire episode having an entirely understandable identity crisis. He and the rest of his family are barely speaking thanks to his fight with Kevin (Justin Hartley). He's absolutely devastated by the death of George Floyd and so many other Black men and women throughout his life and knows that white mother and siblings will never understand. He's also celebrating his 40th birthday on a day he can't even be sure is his actual birthday, since he was left at a fire station as a newborn.