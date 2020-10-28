Tayshia Adams Finally Make Her Bachelorette Debut in New Teaser

Of course before we get to Tayshia's highly anticipated arrival, there's crap to deal with.

Clare's in tears and the men are not happy, going on about how they put their lives on the line. Some of them are packing up.

"We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show," Chris says, and one of the men wonders what's next. Cue Tayshia in the pool!

Sources confirmed to E! News back in August that Clare left the show after a couple of weeks of filming when she found herself some love a little early. Now it's pretty clear how exactly that happened, especially after watching what happened tonight. A jerk named Yosef essentially attacked Clare for being "classless" for hosting a strip dodgeball date. She was left in tears, and it was Dale who was there to comfort her. He even gave the toast after the rose ceremony, and made a whole speech to the other men on a group date to ask if he could steal time with Clare first.

The other men, of course, hate him, but Clare's entirely made of heart eyes. No other man stands a chance, and now that Clare's found love, it appears to be Tayshia's turn.