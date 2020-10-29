Chrissy TeigenGwen & BlakePeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 Collection Before It Sells Out!

The second collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collab features inclusive and gender-neutral sizing from XXXS to 4X.

By Katherine Riley 29 Oct, 2020 10:00 AMTags
FashionBeyoncéLife/StyleShoppingCelebritiesShopDaily DealsShop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Beyhive, let's get in formation. The second collection from Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration is almost here!

Queen Bey is known for always evolving and keeping the Beyhive top of mind, and that's no exception when it comes to her second Adidas x Ivy Park drop, titled Drip 2. The new line features inclusive and gender-neutral apparel sizing from XXXS to 4X, as well as accessories like belt bags, fanny packs, hats, socks and a duffle bag No word yet on pricing, but the first Adidas x Ivy Park collection ranged from $25 for accessories to $250 for outerwear.

Beyzus has been gifting us with Instagram glimpses of the new line since last Monday, and the collection will drop online and in stores TOMORROW, Oct. 30.

read
Don't Miss the New Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collab at Kohl's

So here's where you can snap up Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park collab:

Adidas

ASOS

DTLR

Finish Line

Foot Locker

GOAT

Sneakersnstuff

SSENSE

So if you see it and you want it, BUY IT now. This irreplaceable collection WILL sell out!

While you're in the shopping mood, check out today's best sales. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your inbox, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Tests Positive For COVID-19 in KUWTK Teaser

2

Watch Chris Hemsworth’s Son Crash His Underwater Guided Meditation

3

19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

4

Where Caitlyn Jenner's Bond With the Kardashian Family Stands

5

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Break Up After Brief Romance