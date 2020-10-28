Dating #NoFilter Is Back & Wilder Than Ever: Get All the Details

One of the few real reality dating shows is back!

That's right: Dating #NoFilter season 2 continues Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. on E!, and while we could tell you to prepare for some of the most hilarious and outrageous episodes ever, there's truly no way to be ready for what the rest of the season has in store.

Thankfully, the show is kicking off with not one, but two all-new episodes. As always, both will include comedians watching singles as they date—or at least try to date—providing unfiltered commentary on all the shock and awe that you the viewer are already thinking.

First up will be native Aussie Dan who's on the hunt for a wealthy sugar daddy, only to find himself meeting young fitness enthusiast Diego at an alpaca farm. Will Dan wind up making an exception for Diego?