Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Tearfully Details "Toxic" Relationship With Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is shedding some light on one bumpy relationship.

During the Oct. 27 episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched the 28-year-old confirm she was pregnant with Chris Lopez's child. But when announcing her big news on the show, Kailyn was overcome with emotion.

"Chris' aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral," she shared. "I haven't really said anything publicly about it. I'm pregnant."

"I have not talked to Chris," the Coffee Convos podcast co-host added. "I don't talk to him. He has been in and out of jail. "

Back in August, E! News exclusively confirmed that Kailyn welcomed her second child with Chris. She is also raising two other boys with exes Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin. While Kailyn tried to keep her pregnancy private, the MTV star explained why her most recent journey to motherhood was a bit more complicated.