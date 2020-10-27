Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Why She's "Harder" on Daughter Willow Than Son Jaden

Related : Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith Confirm August Alsina Relationship

Nobody's perfect, as Jada Pinkett Smith is learning. The actress admitted that she was "harder" on daughter Willow than son Jaden while they were growing up, but she added that she had a reason behind it.

During Tuesday's episode of Red Table Talk, Willow called out her mom for having different standards for her kids. The 19-year-old singer explained that when they were younger, Jada would be on Willow's back to get ready for school quickly, but was more relaxed with Jaden, who is now 22.

"I'd be ready at the door … and he's getting his shoes on," Willow said. "There is a difference between how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons."

Jada addressed Willow's concerns on the show and agreed she was right.

The Matrix 4 star said, "She might have a point because I would be like, 'No, you've got to be on it.'" But she would tell Jaden, "‘You, nah'... And then I be like, ‘And his father will deal with that. But you, you're mine.'"