Wentworth MillerKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Tracee Ellis Ross' Fashion Evolution, From '90s Model to Red Carpet Queen

By Vannessa Jackson 11 Nov, 2020 3:00 PMTags
AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesTracee Ellis Ross2020 People's Choice Awards
Related: Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive 2020 E! PCAs Fashion Icon Award

She only gets better with time!

Tracee Ellis Ross is the official 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Style Icon, which should come as no surprise to fans who have been following the actress' career for years. She always knows how to bring the unique looks and exciting style choices to any red carpet.

Not to mention, even when she's lounging at home, her personal style always finds a way to make her followers green with envy. Who wouldn't be?! Not only is she an award-winning actress who currently stars on the hit ABC show Black-ish, but she's the daughter of soul queen Diana Ross and the sister of musician and actor Evan Ross.

Since starting out as a model in the '90s, Tracee has been nailing the fashion game for decades and luckily we've rounded up all her best looks over the years. She didn't just become a fashionista over night and these are all of the incredible photos to prove it.

photos
Tracee Ellis Ross' Best Looks

Scroll through all of the TV star's incredible looks through the years and see how her enviable style has evolved.

Don't forget to tune into the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday to see Tracee become the official Style Icon of 2020.

(Originally published Nov. 6, 2020 at 5 a.m. PT)

Trending Stories

1

BTS Wins Big at 2020 MTV EMA: See the Full List of Winners

2

Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Rift With the Kardashians

3

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Marcelo Bengoechea/Corbis via Getty Images
'90s Darling

1999 Tracee knew how to have fun while keeping it casual. In this tank top and beige oversized pants look, she proved that you don't have to go glam to make your fashion imprint matter.

SGranitz/WireImage
All Hail

In 2000, she proved that you can look like a queen any day of the week. This powerful gold outfit complete with gold pumps was just the beginning of Tracee's fashion icon status.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Dream Sequins

No one made it out of the year 2000 without at least one sequin dress to their name. Tracee was not immune to the sequin trend, and rocked this sleek gown during the TV Guide Awards.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images
Trendy Coats

During the first season of her hit TV series Girlfriends, Tracee started to become a major muse for her street-style. In this 2000 picture, she proved that you can mix and match and still come out on top.

SGranitz/WireImage
Black on Black

She kept it classy with this fun and daring all-black ensemble at the 2001 Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles. A smoky eye, hoop earings and knee-high boots all make for the perfect early '00s fever dream.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Scarves for Days

The dress over jeans ensemble was a look in the early '00s. Tracee is nothing if not always aware of the times and fully embracing the fun and quirky staples that made the year 2002 such a fashion year to remember.

J. Vespa/WireImage
Island Vibes

Tracee was caught leaving a private residence in the early '00s and proved that you can look comfy and haute couture all at the same time. Matching your headwrap with your dress? Don't mind if she does!

SGranitz/WireImage
Purple Rain

Is there any color she can't rock? Yeah, we don't think so! Even with different shades of purple on, she still managed to look this dazzling in 2004.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
Walk on the Wild Side

After attaining major TV star success by 2006, Tracee became one of the best dressed on the red carpets. In this patterned look, she graced the carpet at the Walk of Style Awards and proved

Donato Sardella/WireImage
Gossip Girl Vibes

In 2008, Tracee rocked this fun green look at the Los Angeles screening of Trembled Blossoms presented by Prada. She made sure her clutch game was strong with a cute and comfy black clutch to accompany the fresh look.

Donato Sardella/WireImage
Out of This World

2009 Tracee was definitely providing some major intergalactic vibes with this look. She donned a bright silver vest over a long black gown, and a red lip to bring it all together. Her looks have always been out of this world.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Cheetah Girl

At the 2011 BET Awards, Tracee brought the animal vibes to the carpet in this fierce cheetah print ensemble. It was both fun and festive, and proved she's always willing to risk it all for a little bit of fashion fun.

JB Lacroix/WireImage
Flower Power

A little bit of flowers can go a long way. For the Women's Brain Health Initiative in 2015, she struck the right balance of seriousness while bringing her signature brand of fearlessness to the carpet for the event.

Kris Connor/FilmMagic
Orange Dream

It takes a special woman to pull off a cape, and Tracee has always proved that she is that woman. For the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner, she came to slay. Dressed in this floor length orange gown with a sweeping cape, she made sure to show her presidential power.

Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images
Simple and Sleek

Tracee wowed the red carpet in 2016 at the BET Awards when she wore this skin tight ensemble with a fierce pose to go with it.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Royal Fashion

The Vanity Fair Oscars party is the hottest ticket in Hollywood, and Tracee is always a staple on the red carpet for the event. For the 2017 event, she rocked this royal and regal maroon dress that turned heads.

Fortunata/Splash News
Canadian Tuxedo

Denim on denim is a hard look to rock,  but Tracee has proved that she's always up to the fashion challenge. Even while wind is blowing her hair in the Big Apple, she still managed to look completely in control.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence
Frill of a Lifetime

In 2017, she rocked this frills look that the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event and it was a win all the way around.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Perfect Pattern

Even her street style is flawless! In 2018, she was caught running errands on the streets of NYC rocking this flowing patterned dress and red pointy heel. She might be walking the streets, but it might as well be a runway.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
Beauty Abroad

During an appearance at Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in Paris, France, Tracee stunned in a gorgeous gold skirt paired with a simple white tee. Proving that even abroad she looks stunning.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
Pretty In Pink

Pink just might be Tracee's power color. The Black-ish star has always managed to make bold colors look absolutely flawless and she didn't disappoint in this hot pink gown.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Green with Envy

For the 2019 Grammy Awards Tracee rocked a powersuit on the carpet to showcase the power moves she's making the industry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After Party Lewks

The only thing that may be better than Tracee's red carpet style over all these years, is her after party looks. She stunned in this gold ensemble while headed to the Vanity Fair party on Oscars night in 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Queen of the Carpet

Tracee showed up to the 2020 NAACP Image Awards ready to take her rightful throne as the queen of TV. The actress stunned in this gorgeous deep purple gown and wowed the carpet.

Trending Stories

1

BTS Wins Big at 2020 MTV EMA: See the Full List of Winners

2

Larsa Pippen Blames Kanye West for Causing Rift With the Kardashians

3

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

4

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Claims She’s Afraid of Father Jamie

5

Meet Joe Biden's 2 Dogs, the First White House Pets in 4 Years