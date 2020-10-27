NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Related : The Story of NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere

More than two years since his arrest, Keith Raniere has learned his fate.

The leader of the purported personal development organization, NXIVM, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 27, just days after a federal judge denied his second request for a new trial.

In June 2019, a jury in a Brooklyn federal court found Raniere guilty of all counts, including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. The jury also found that the government proved all charged racketeering acts. Raniere, who had pleaded not guilty in the case, did not testify in the course of the trial nor did his defense attorney call any witnesses.

During the sentencing hearing, Raniere did hear from women who delivered victim impact statements before his sentence was announced. Among them was longtime NXIVM member India Oxenberg, whose actress mother Catherine Oxenberg rang public alarms about how India had been "sucked" into NXIVM and recruited, under the guise of female empowerment and growth, as a member of DOS—the secret hierarchical society of female masters and slaves within NXIVM where women were branded and required to repeatedly submit "collateral" to be members, according to prosecutors. While Raniere headed the society, that was kept from recruits. India has said she was introduced to DOS by fellow NXIVM member and former Smallville actress Allison Mack, who was India's "master."

"It was a trap," India said in an October interview with ABC News. "And it was a ploy for Keith to enslave women for his own sexual desires."