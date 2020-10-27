Inside Kim Kardashian's Tropical Birthday Trip With Rob, Khloe and Tristan Thompson

Can you keep up?
Kim Kardashian went all out to celebrate her milestone 40th birthday last week. According to an insider, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flew about 50 friends to Tahiti on Oct. 20 for a six-day getaway. Guests included Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian.
"She chartered the Crystal Luxury Jet to fly everyone privately and they left LA early Tuesday morning, the day before her actual birthday," the source tells E! News, noting celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss helped bring the festivities to life. "They had multiple events to celebrate Kim turning 40. It was a mix of family, old friends and newer friends and they took over the entire private island for an incredible week of activities."
"Everyone close to Kim from all aspects of her life were there," the insider continues. "Kris, Corey, Kourtney, Khloe and Tristan, Kendall and Rob joined along with several girlfriends that she has known since grade school."
The source adds that Kanye West arrived on Friday, Oct. 23 after taping Joe Rogan's podcast in Austin, Texas and "spent the last few days of the trip with Kim and her friends."
During the week-long celebration, the birthday girl received special tributes from her loved ones. "Everyone came together and showed their love and respect for her," the source shares. "They had slide show of her life and nightly parties. During the day, they took boat rides, went snorkeling, walked on the beach and tanned by the pool. It was an epic and memorable week that nobody will forget."
According to the insider, the birthday squad returned home on Monday, Oct. 26. Kourtney even took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of herself wearing an Aexae bikini during the trip, noting it was the "best week" of her life.
While Rob has yet to share pics from the getaway, the source tells E! News that the Arthur George sock designer—who has been making his return to the spotlight over the last year—enjoyed spending time with his family on the trip.
"He looked good," the insider says. "He has lost weight and is keeping it off. He seems to be enjoying hanging out with the family and is in a good place. He's happy."
It appears that Kylie Jenner didn't attend her sister's celebration as a source tells E! News the beauty mogul was in Houston with daughter Stormi Webster and Travis Scott. The duo, who split in 2019, recently sparked romance rumors when they reunited for a steamy photo session. However, amid speculation, a source told E! News, "They are just friends. There's nothing going on with them."
Kylie isn't alone in fueling some online speculation. Khloe has also been sparking reconciliation rumors with her ex, Tristan. And a source tells E! News that the stars, who attended Kim's birthday getaway, are "fully together" and have been spotted holding hands and kissing. As the insider notes, they're "no doubt a couple."