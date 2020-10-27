Ant Anstead Says He's Lost 23 Pounds Amid Christina Anstead Divorce

Ant Anstead has lost over 20 pounds, but he says it's going "straight back on."

On Monday, Oct. 26, the Wheeler Dealers host—who is currently going through a divorce with Christina Anstead—shared a photo of himself at work. In the comments of the Instagram post, fans couldn't help but notice the 41-year-old's apparent weight loss.

"You look thinner," one social media user noted. In response, Ant shared that he's lost "23 lbs," but assured fans, "Don't worry I will get it back on." Ant also responded to another Instagram user, who asked, "I wonder if you'll ever get laid again." Ant replied that the chances are "50/50."

As fans may recall, Ant and Christina announced their breakup in September after less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."