Kim Kardashian
The Talk Celebrates Halloween 2020: See the Cast Transform Into Willy Wonka and Friends

In an exclusive sneak peek, see Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and the ladies of The Talk celebrate Halloween 2020 during a special Willy Wonka-themed episode.

By Mike Vulpo 27 Oct, 2020 3:00 PMTags
We want to celebrate Halloween now!

It's no secret that daytime TV loves to go all out for the spookiest holiday of the year. But this week, the ladies of The Talk are outdoing themselves with a very special tribute to Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.

In an exclusive sneak preview of the Oct. 30 episode, fans are able to get a first look into how Eve, Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba transformed themselves into iconic characters from the 1971 movie.

In fact, the ‘Talk-olate Factory' stage is even converted into an eclectic candy land with edible set pieces and designs including oversized gummy bears and lollipops. 

If you thought the co-hosts did a great job, it's only the beginning. During the Halloween episode, Jason Ritter, Criminal MindsMatthew Gray Gubler, Top Chef alum Antonia Lofaso and Dr. Phil McGraw will dress to impress. Even Debbie Gibson will stop on by to perform the "The Candy Man."

photos
Stars Celebrate Halloween 2020

We'd tell you more but maybe it's best to tune in later this week! Until then, enjoy a tasty sneak peek in our gallery below

Sonja Flemming/CBS
The Talk Halloween 2020

It's your exclusive first look of Halloween 2020 at The Talk! Who's ready to find the golden ticket? 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Carrie Ann Inaba

As Willy Wonka

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Sharon Osbourne

As Veruca Salt

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Sheryl Underwood

As Violet Beauregarde

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Eve

As Mike Teevee

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
The Talk Halloween 2019

Blast from the past! One year ago, The Talk celebrated Halloween with its 5th Annual Rocktober Lip Sync War featuring performances from Carrie Ann Inaba (Jennifer Lopez), Sharon Osbourne (Stevie Nicks), Eve (RuPaul) and Marie Osmond (Gwen Stefani).

Celebrate Halloween with the ladies of The Talk during a Willy Wonka-themed episode airing Friday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PST only on CBS.

