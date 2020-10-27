What Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Zodiac Sign Says About the Way She Falls in Love

A first for The Bachelorette.
While we're only a couple of episodes into Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, we're eagerly awaiting the drama that's had Bachelor Nation talking for months. As multiple sources confirmed to E! News, season 16 will show Clare being replaced by Bachelor in Paradise alum Tayshia Adams.
Why? It's been reported that Clare exited the show after finding love early on.
As Chris Harrison put it best in one trailer for the highly anticipated season, Clare has "blown up The Bachelorette."
However, after taking a closer look at Clare's zodiac sign, we can't say we're surprised that her journey turned out this way.
For those familiar with astrology, you'll know that Clare's March 20 birthday means she's a Pisces. According to Horoscope.com, a Pisces is intellectual, creative, sensitive and emotionally-driven.
Thus, a Pisces woman feels things on a deep level and is known for going all in when it comes to relationships. They want an all-consuming love that poets, or entertainment journalists, will write about.
So, when Clare said she "just met [her] husband" in the premiere episode, we believed her. (FYI, the suitor in-question was 32-year-old football player Dale Moss.)
While a Pisces is willing to go all in for their relationship, they do expect their partner to reciprocate the romance. Whether it's a big show of devotion or an intimate moment shared together, a Pisces woman wants to be wooed—and vulnerability certainly helps.
When first announced as the season 16 Bachelorette, Clare revealed on Good Morning America, "I want a man who is strong, but is willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable, and I think that is some serious strength right there."
No wonder Dale swept her off her feet with just a big hug and a sincere opening line. For those who missed it, the former football star stepped out of the limo and said, "My name's Dale. I really do feel this is gonna be special."
A Pisces is incredibly sincere, especially when it comes to their feelings. As Clare falls further in love, she will find it difficult to stay away from her chosen companion.
This doesn't necessarily bode well for someone who is supposed to be dating multiple men at once.
Although Pisces are known for being very romantic, they'll want to feel safe before giving their heart fully away.
"Obviously, the chemistry and the connection was very apparent that it was there," Clare said on giving Dale the first impression rose on Daily Pop. "But there's also, I mean, I've been around enough to know that there is lust and there's that kind of initial spark, but when the real test is, I think, when you go through things, and you start having those deep conversations, those hard conversations and actually connecting."
We predict several heart-to-hearts before Clare goes and blows up The Bachelorette.
However, once coupled up, a Pisces will start to view the world through their partner's eyes. Incredibly loyal, a Pisces partner will root for you to grow in all aspects in life.
We imagine Clare is a very selfless partner, who values honesty above all else.
Whomever ends up nabbing Clare's final rose will be one lucky fella.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.