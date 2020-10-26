YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

Nikki Bella's Video of Artem Chigvintsev Dancing With Baby Matteo Will Make You Swoon

Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is Already a Selfie King in New Pics

Following in dad's dancing footsteps!

Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26 to share the cutest video of fiancé Artem Chigvintsev dancing with their nearly three-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev. In the clip, the Total Bellas star can be heard saying "are you dancing with dada?" as the Dancing With the Stars pro rocks back and forth with their baby boy in his arms.

"Monday mornings before Dada goes and dances live on #dwts," Nikki captioned the precious post earlier today. "Make sure to vote for @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe tonight!! Put 10 on it!And SWIPE LEFT to see the perks of being engaged to a professional dancer lol I can capture SO many more of these moments but I just stare majority of the time instead of going and grabbing my phone lol #livingwiththerealmagicmike."

Nikki shared several other videos of Artem practicing his DWTS routines around their house sans little Matteo.

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

In addition to the dancing vid, Artem also blessed fans with a brand new photo of Matteo on Monday morning.

"Before I left this morning. I just can't get enough of this little man," Artem shared. "Nicole you have been so amazing with him every single day honestly so proud of you how natural you are as a mom I love you both crazy much !"

The accompanying image shows Artem and his look-alike mini-me showing off their father-son resemblance. We can't help but notice both handsome dudes have the same stunning blue eyes.

Too cute!

Nikki has been sharing so many cute pics of little Matteo recently. Over the weekend, the former WWE star took Matteo to his first pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween.

Check out more of baby Matteo's cutest pics in the photo gallery below!

Instagram
Hello, Gourd-geous

"I know what he's thinking... of course Mom had to get the biggest pumpkin at the patch for me," Nikki shared on her Instagram. "He didn't want his beanie so Bird started dancing for him and how he was watching her! Omg the cutest! She loves singing and dancing for her Teo!"

Instagram
Supporting Daddy

Matteo's mom used his "baby blues" to grab the Bella Army's attention in the hopes they'd vote for Artem on Dancing With the Stars!

Instagram
Sweater Weather

As Nikki pointed out in the caption of this adorable snapshot, Matteo is in full fall mode! She even dubbed him her "Little PSL."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Selfie King and Queen

In October 2020, Nikki captioned a series of photos, "Selfie King & Queen."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Smizing

The mother-son duo were clearly smizing in this sweet snap.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Sweet Selfie

It's safe to say that Matteo is a natural in front of the camera.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Enjoying Motherhood

Nikki was in complete bliss as she snuggled her baby boy.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Son

It appears that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beautiful Baby

Matteo couldn't be more handsome next to his stunning mom.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Tender Moments

Nikki snuggled her baby boy tight for one last selfie of the night.

Instagram
A Very Blessed Bellas Mom

The Bella twins' mom, Kathy Colace, paying a visit to her newborn grandkids! In July, the Total Bellas matriarch underwent a major medical procedure for a "mass on her brain stem" and thankfully she's now "on the road to recovery" according to Brie and Nikki.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki wrote alongside a collage of photos of the family of three. Too sweet!

Instagram
Good Luck, Dad!

Artem squeezing in some snuggles before heading to shoot Dancing With the Stars. "Oh my heart!! I'm the luckiest to have an incredible family!" Nikki wrote with the series of pics. "There is nothing better than that! Especially when you need them the most. They all even came together to watch and cheer Artem on!)."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles With Aunt Brie

A heartwarming pic of Brie that Nikki shared as part of a series of family photos featuring Artem, her mom Kathy Colace, Daniel Bryan and Buddy and Birdie Danielson!

Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Artem shared this snapshot, writing, "My whole world."

Instagram
Best Buds

Matteo got to hang out with his cousin Buddy Danielson when Nikki and Brie's Nana paid them both a visit!

Instagram
Nap Time

Artem and 'Teo catching up on some much-needed ZzzZzzZs.

Instagram
Blooming Blonde Locks

Nikki shared this adorable close-up on Sunday, Sept. 14 along with a lengthy caption about Matteo! "PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!," she wrote in-part.

Instagram
All Smiles

It doesn't get any cuter than this!

Instagram
Sisterly Selfie Replication

Nikki attempted to recreate her sister Brie Bella's selfie with Buddy Danielson, but Matteo wasn't having it!

Instagram
That Hair!

"This face officially owns me for the rest of my life! lol." Nikki wrote on Instagram. "My Teo can have it all from me! His hair here is giving me full emo vibes."

Instagram
Doting Dad

Papa Artem also shared a celebratory pic on the same day writing, "Happy 1 month my little Teo."

Instagram
One Month Old

"Our Matteo is a month old today @theartemc," Nikki wrote on Aug. 31, 2020.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Could this family of three be any cuter?!

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

Little Matteo is sound asleep in his mom's arms.

Instagram
Dapper Duo

The father-son duo are melting our hearts in coordinating blue outfits.

Instagram
Beaming Bella

Nikki is glowing as she smiles while staring at her bundle of joy.

Instagram
Family Photo

Mom, dad and baby pose for a family photo together that's cute beyond words!

Instagram
Mama's Boy

For Matteo's first official photo and name reveal, Nikki shared on Instagram, "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. 7/31/2020. 7 lbs 3 oz. 19 3/4 in."

Instagram
Father and Son

"Father and son," Artem wrote on Instagram. "@thenikkibella we did good!"

photos
View More Photos From Matteo Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

