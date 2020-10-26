YOUR MONDAY CHEAT SHEET

The Season 4 Trailer For Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Promises a Wild Ride—Even Without Snooki

Pauly DJ, Vinny, JWOWW and the rest of the squad (except Snooki) are back for season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Watch the teaser trailer here.

As if this year wasn't already chaotic enough, the cast of Jersey Shore is back to first pump their way into 2021.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, MTV dropped the first look trailer for season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and one thing's clear: COVID-19 restrictions have nothing on this crew. In the 30-second clip, Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" reunite in the aftermath of Angelina Pivarnick's super-dramatic wedding. Angelina says, "it's not good between me and the girls." 

The clip finds the cast together at an empty hotel, where they quarantined and created a bubble to film amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while the Jersey Shore franchise is honestly a nice distraction from all that's going on in the world, there's one notable star missing from the trailer: Snooki.

In December 2019, Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) revealed she would not return to the show during an episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast. 

"I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," she said. The reason? "I just can't do it anymore." 

Over the weekend, Deena took to Instagram to reveal she's expecting baby number two with her husband, Christopher Buckner. Posing alongside pumpkins colored with her May 2021 due date, she wrote, "Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy!"

Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. 

 

